According to Graham Smyth (tweets – below) of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United’s Under-23 striker Ryan Edmondson is heading out of Elland Road on a half-season loan to SPL side Aberdeen. This comes after interest in Edmondson was noted in the Evening Express.

A good move for him. Might be exactly what he needs. A chance to play first team football and prove he can score goals at a level higher than 23s, a chance to get away from Leeds and out into the big, cold world. Pack a coat, lad. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 31, 2020

19-year-old Edmondson has been at Leeds United since being snapped up from York City’s youth set-up. Since then, he’s featured largely for the Under-23s at Elland Road with just two appearances for the first-team – one each under Paul Heckingbottom and Marcelo Bielsa.

Whilst he hasn’t quite made the breakthrough to the first team at Elland Road, Edmondson comes highly rated as a young striker with an eye for goal. He’s scored regularly in the Under-23 and is a fair unit for opposition defenders to deal with. He also scored and set up an assist on his debut with the England Under-19s.

The Evening Express, in an article written by Paul Third yesterday evening, said that Aberdeen were looking to bring Edmondson to Pittodrie “as cover for the injured Sam Cosgrove.” He then continues to say that the Dons hoped they could “complete a deal” that would see the talented Edmondson move north of the border as cover.

That hope seems to have come to fruition with news that the Leeds United forward is set to move to the SPL until January. This will give him the opportunity to hopefully get a prolonged run of first-team games under his belt and exposure to a higher level of football than what the Under-23s at Elland Road could provide him with.

Is a move to Aberdeen a good move for both Leeds United and Ryan Edmondson?