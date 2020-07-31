Watford and Bristol City are interested in Wigan Athletic defender Chey Dunkley, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The centre-back is out of contract at the DW Stadium and could be handed a Championship lifeline this summer.

Dunkley, who is 28 years old, is expected to move on from the Latics after their relegation to League One and amidst their financial struggles.

The defender impressed for the North West side in the last campaign and scored six goals from defence.

Watford are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad after their relegation from the Premier League and are considering a move for Dunkley on a free transfer to bolster their defensive options.

However, the Hornets may have to see off competition from Bristol City for his signature with the Robins looking to do some shrewd business of their own this summer.

Dunkley joined Wigan in 2017 from Oxford United and has been a key player for them over the past three seasons. He helped them win the League One title in his first campaign at the club and then stay up in the Championship the year after.

Prior to his move to the Latics, the experienced defender had spells at Crewe Alexandra, Hednesford Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Oxford.

He will not be short of options over the coming weeks with Championship clubs being linked with him and would be a decent signing for someone on a free. His is a name to keep an eye on.

Who would you join?