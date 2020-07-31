Aberdeen have made a move to sign Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson on loan, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Scottish Premiership side are looking to tie up a short-term loan move for the youngster.

Derek McInnes’ side are in need of some attacking reinforcements after injuries to Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main and have turned to the Whites’ striker.

Edmondson, who is 19 years old, may be allowed to leave Leeds on loan for more first-team experience next season.

The ex-England Under-19 international joined the Whites in 2017 from York City and has since played twice for their senior side. He is highly-rated by the newly promoted Premier League side and has been a key player for their Under-23’s over the past couple of seasons.

The Harrogate-born man had previously risen up through the youth ranks at York and played once for them in the National League North.

Edmondson still has a year left on his contract at Elland Road and it would be interesting to see how he did in the Scottish Premiership if Leeds let him go to Aberdeen.

The Dons finished 4th in the league last term and are aiming to close the gap to the top three next season.

Injuries to Cosgrove and Main are a blow to McInnes’ men but bringing in Edmondson would be an exciting acquisition for the Scottish side. Not many of their fans will know much about the young Leeds striker but he will have a point to prove.

