Barnsley are looking to sign Scotland Under-21 international Liam Burt, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The midfielder is available after leaving Celtic and is in discussions over a move down the border to Oakwell.

Burt, who is 21 years old, opted to leave the Glasgow giants in search of more regular first-team football.

Barnsley are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad this summer after securing their Championship status for next season and see the youngster as someone who will add more options and depth to their midfield.

Burt started his career in the academy at Celtic before switching to rivals Rangers. He went onto make three appearances for the Ibrox club and also had loan spells away in the Scottish Championship Dumbarton and Alloa Atletic to gain some experience.

He was then released by Rangers in May last year and subsequently re-joined Celtic on a free transfer. However, his first-team opportunities have been scarce with the Hoops and he has opted to leave Neil Lennon’s side despite still having a year left on his contract there.

Barnsley could now snatch him away from Scotland and bring him to Yorkshire as Burt looks forward to the next chapter of his career.

Gerhard Struber’s side are in need of some new signings to avoid being in another relegation battle in the next campaign and Burt could be worth a punt on a free transfer.

