Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock have confirmed the capture of Bolton Wanderers linked goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on a season-long loan deal, announcing the signing on their official club website.

As covered here on The72, Bolton Wanderers have been interested in signing young Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on loan ahead of next season. Bolton are preparing for life in League Two and Eastwood was rumoured to be on their radar.

However, the club will now have to look elsewhere, with it being confirmed that Eastwood has signed on loan for Scottish side Kilmarnock. The 23-year-old joins Killie on loan until the end of the season, heading out to pick up more senior experience.

Upon the announcement, Eastwood said he is hoping to make the most of what he says is a big season for him. Speaking to the club’s official website, the goalkeeper said:

“I’m really looking forward to joining Kilmarnock and when the manager called me, I was really excited about this opportunity.

“This is a big season for me and I want to show the supporters exactly what I can do.”

With Scunthorpe United, Eastwood played in 16 games across all competitions. He only spent the first half of the season with the Iron but kept a decent seven clean sheets in the process. Along the way, he conceded 19 goals before returning to parent club Sheffield United during the January transfer window.

Eastwood is a product of the Blades’ youth academy and has picked up the vast majority of his senior experience while out on loan. He has appeared three times for Sheffield United’s senior side, also spending time out on loan with Sheffield FC, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports and Chesterfield.

