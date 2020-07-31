League Two side Cheltenham Town have announced the signing of former Doncaster Rovers and Swindon Town striker Andy Williams on their official club website.

Cheltenham Town are preparing for another season in League Two after failing to win promotion to the third-tier. After a strong campaign, they fell in the play-offs to eventual winners Northampton Town. Now, the Robins have moved to snap up one of the Cobblers’ strikers.

Andy Williams, who scored in Northampton’s play-off final win over Exeter City, has signed for Cheltenham. The experienced striker has put pen to paper on a one-year with the club.

Upon the announcement, Williams said that he is happy to link up with the Robins at such an exciting for the club. Speaking to the club’s official website, the striker said:

“It’s something that I’ve thought about for a while. I live quite close to here and after playing against Cheltenham a lot in the last few years it’s always been a tough test.

“I like the style of play and the manager had some great ideas. It’s an exciting time to come and join the club.”

Williams, 33, is vastly experienced at Football League level, He moved to Bristol Rovers after coming through Hereford’s youth academy, going on to play for the likes of Yeovil Town, Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers and eventually, Northampton.

In total, Williams has played in over 600 games in his career, finding the net on 140 occasions.

Cheltenham Town fans, are you happy with Williams’ arrival? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swindon Town news, the club have confirmed that one of last season’s star performers has committed his future to the team – discover more about that here.

Happy with Williams' arrival?