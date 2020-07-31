According to a report from TEAMtalk, Exeter City are leading the chase for free agent defender Jake Caprice, with Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Crewe Alexandra all interested.

Defender Jake Caprice is currently a free agent, after his deal with Tranmere Rovers came to an end. The full-back has been offered a new contract with the club but he is free to look elsewhere now that he is not contracted to the Prenton Park outfit.

Now, it has been claimed that League Two side Exeter City are leading the chase for Caprice. The 27-year-old is not without other interest, however. TEAMtalk claims that Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Crewe Alexandra are all also interest in signing Caprice in a bargain deal.

Former Crystal Palace youngster Caprice is vastly experienced, having played most of his football in the lower levels of the Football League and in the National League over the course of his career. He spent time with Blackpool as a youngster, enjoying stints on loan with Dagenham and Redbridge, St Mirren and Tamworth.

After leaving Blackpool in 2015, Caprice went on to play for Lincoln City, Woking and Leyton Orient, then signing for Tranmere Rovers in 2018. With Rovers, Caprice laid on nine assists in 81 appearances, featuring heavily under Micky Mellon in the last two years.

Now a free agent, it will be interesting to see where Caprice is playing his football come the start of next season.

Is Caprice a player you would like to see your club sign this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackpool news, one of the club’s rumoured targets has joined a Premier League club, but could still be on the move – find out more about that story by clicking here.

Would you like your club to sign Caprice?