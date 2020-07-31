According to a report from Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers have joined the chase for sought-after Charlton Athletic star Dillon Phillips.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, Charlton Athletic star man Dillon Phillips is attracting significant Championship interest. The ‘keeper could be sold amid the Addicks relegation and Championship quartet Cardiff City, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town have all been linked.

Now, it has been claimed a fifth club is interested in signing Phillips this summer. As per a report from Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers have emerged as another club interested in recruiting Phillips. Rovers are in the market for two goalkeepers and one of the targets identified is the Addicks star.

Loan man Christian Walton and number two Jayson Leutwiler have both left Ewood Park this summer, leaving Blackburn will no senior ‘keepers. Phillips has emerged as a possible target for Rovers, with the club said to be monitoring his situation ahead of next season.

Phillips was a star performer for Lee Bowyer’s Charlton last season. His performances earned him the club’s Player of the Year award after putting in a host of standout stints in between the sticks.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Addicks’ youth academy and after loan spells with Bishop Stortford, Whitehawk and Cheltenham Town, has become their starting ‘keeper.

In total, Phillips has played 102 times for Charlton Athletic, keeping 28 clean sheets. Last season, Phillips played in every minute of the club’s Championship campaign, keeping nine clean sheets.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you welcome a summer move for Phillips? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, the club are rumoured to be nearing a deal to bolster their defensive ranks with a former Spurs defender – find out more here.

Would you like your club to sign Phillips?