Leeds United were one of the more famed sides outside of the Premier League for bringing on young players and blooding them into the first-team. Proof of this approach can be seen in a lot of Premier League sides. Now, according to the Daily Star, the Whites are going to redress this a little by bringing home two former favourites: Danny Rose and Fabian Delph.

Danny Rose was born in Doncaster and joined Leeds United in 2005. With the Whites suffering from administration, Rose was sold by United, leaving the Under-18s and joining Tottenham Hotspur. Since joining Spurs in 2007, 30-year-old Rose has gone on to make 210 appearances for Spurs (10 goals/29 assists) as well as 29 England caps.

Delph joined Leeds United from Bradford City in 2001 and spent 8 years at Elland Road, going on to make 58 appearances for Leeds (6 goals/1 assist) after breaking through to the first team – this includes games coming back to Elland Road after being sold to Aston Villa in 2009. Delph has featured in 134 games for Villa, as well as 89 for Manchester City and 20 for current club Everton. Then there are the 20 England caps to consider.

Now the Daily Star’s Jeremy Cross writes that the Whites “are plotting a double swoop” with the intention of landing both Rose and Delph and bringing them back home – back to Elland Road.

Cross goes on to say that, after being handed “significant funds to spend” and that Rose and Delph have been targeted by the Elland Road hierarchy who “believe a return to the Yorkshire outfit will appeal to the duo.”

The Star article continues that Leeds United are confident of being able to seal a deal with Everton for Fabian Delph for a fee “of around £5m” and that Danny Rose “would command a similar fee.”

Put quite simply, if Leeds United can bring in Danny Rose and Fabian Delph from Spurs and Everton for a combined £10m, not one Whites fan will complain that they have been shortchanged.

