Peterborough United have confirmed the capture of former Wigan Athletic and Stoke City ‘keeper Dan Gyollai on their official club website, bringing him in on a free transfer.

At the end of last season, both Aaron Chapman and Conor O’Malley left Peterborough United. The departure of the two goalkeepers left Christy Pym as they only option in between the sticks. However, Posh have now confirmed the signing of a new goalkeeper to come in and compete for a spot in the starting 11.

After his departure from Wigan Athletic, 23-year-old Dan Gyollai has been snapped up by Peterborough. The former Hungary youth international joins the Posh in a free transfer deal, putting pen to paper on an initial two-year deal with the London Road club.

Having previously spent time on trial with Posh, Gyollai’s arrival has made manager Darren Ferguson a happy man. Speaking to the club’s official website about the former Wigan Athletic ‘keeper’s arrival, he said:

“We had him in on trial for a few days when he was at Stoke, he then went on to Wigan last season and had some experience in the Championship. He is a good size, can play from the back, and I think at his age is a really good addition to the squad and will be able to provide some real competition for Christy.”

Gyollai is yet to make his senior debut at a professional level. After joining Stoke City in 2013, he played 45 times for the club’s Under-23s side. He also spent time on loan with Nantwich Town prior to joining Wigan Athletic in 2019.

Now, having joined Peterborough United, Gyollai will be looking to kick on with his development and push for a spot in the starting 11.

