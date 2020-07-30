Leeds United were a side well worth their promotion to the Premier League as champions this season. They were never out of the top three, rode their luck well and were deadly when it mattered most.

Again, it was all down to the meticulous nature and planning of Marcelo Bielsa as the Argentinian legend found that little extra in each player. Bolstered with a few, choice loans, the Whites eventually romped to the title with a 10-point gap to West Brom in 2nd.

Now they face the prospect of the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. It’s a prospect that has their fans salivating. It is also a prospect where the Premier League managers will be blessed to have Marcelo Bielsa coaching amongst them – hopefully. The luminary coach is yet to agree a new deal at Elland Road.

Such is the step up to the Premier League, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that Leeds United will need more than a couple of reinforcements. Here are three players that have been linked with Leeds United today.

Danny Loader (free agent – value n/a): Loder was on the books at Reading and came up through the youth system at the Madjeski Stadium after joining from Wycombe Wanderers as a youth player. Now a free agent, he’s in advanced talks with Portuguese giants Porto. Victor Orta is said to see him as a key target and the Whites are hoping to steal in and snatch him.

Florentino Luis (Benfica – value £16.2m): Leeds United are said to be wanting to grab the youngster from the Portuguese side. The 20-year-old comes very highly recommended and there are sides other than Leeds interested in him. However, Leeds are said to be wanting a loan-to-buy deal. The Whites have also met with his agent after a series of remote meetings.

José Campaña (Levante – value £18m): Leeds have been linked with the former Crystal Palace midfielder who has blossomed for Levante since signing for the La Liga side from Sampdoria in 2016. He’s since gone on to score 11 goals and provide 25 assists in 157 appearances. 37 of those appearances, 2 of those goals and 7 of those assists have come this season in La Liga.

