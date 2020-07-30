After Leeds United had defeated Charlton Athletic to end their Sky Bet Championship-winning campaign, Marcelo Bielsa would have been excused in putting his feet up and having some downtime. Instead, the very next day he was at Goodison Park taking in the Everton vs Bournemouth game. This sparked some rumours, with pundit Kevin Phillips telling Football Insider who he thinks Bielsa was there to watch.

For Phillips, the player that Bielsa was there to watch was Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson. Wlison came up through the ranks at Coventry with the Cherries spending around £3.3m to bring him to the club in July 2014. Promoted with Bournemouth, Wilson has made 187 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side, scoring 67 goals and adding 30 assists.

This season, a season where Bournemouth was relegated, Wilson featured in 35 Premier League games, scoring 8 goals and laying on 3 assists. Relegation from the Premier League leaves a side open to cherrypicking – especially for a striker with 41 Premier League goals in 126 games.

For Phillips, it is this that has drawn Bielsa to Goodison Park. In conversation with Football Insider Phillips says:

“It would not surprise me if he is looking at Callum Wilson. We all know that Leeds need a striker and I have said all along that it would be my main priority this summer if I was Bielsa along with, of course, Ben White.”

Former England striker Phillips then went on to add:

“He was definitely there looking at players and Callum Wilson is being linked with three or four Premier League clubs. Leeds are a huge club so I suspect Bielsa was looking at him.”

It is true that Leeds United do need strengthening ahead of their first Premier League campaign in 16 years, there are many fans who suspect that main striker Patrick Bamford isn’t cut out to lead the line in England’s top-tier competition. Someone such as Callum Wilson might just fit the bill perfectly.

Leeds United fans, would you have Callum Wilson at Elland Road?