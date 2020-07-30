Callum McFadzean is being ‘linked’ with Salford City and Doncaster Rovers, as mentioned in a report by Plymouth Live.

The left wing-back is a free agent after leaving Plymouth Argyle and is weighing up his options.

McFadzean, who is 26 years old, joined the Pilgrims last summer and helped Ryan Lowe’s side win promotion to League One. However, he wants to return up north for next season.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has said, as per Plymouth Live: “I have spoken to Fadz and his agent quite a bit. He is desperate to stay in the north-west with his young baby, which we appreciate and respect. Our movement now looks towards a left wing-back, left-sided centre-half for competition. We wish Fadz all the best.”

McFadzean started out at Sheffield United and made 23 appearances for the Blades’ first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells at Chesterfield, Burton Albion and Stevenage before leaving Bramall Lane for permanent stints at Kilmarnock, Alfreton Town and Guiseley.

Bury handed him a chance back in the Football League in 2018 and he moved on to Plymouth after a year at Gigg Lane. He made 30 appearances for Lowe’s side last season and was a popular figure for them.

Losing him is a blow for the Pilgrims but they are already hunting for a replacement.

Salford are now being linked and may hand him his desired move to the North West. However, Doncaster are a division above but would he move to Yorkshire?

Who would you join?