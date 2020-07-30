Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has told BBC Sport that they are interested in bringing Rhian Brewster back to the club on loan.

The 20-year-old striker is seen as one of the top young talents in the country and made his competitive debut for parent club Liverpool in September 2019 in a Carabao Cup match against MK Dons. He also has the unique honour of having a Champions League winners medal due to being in the matchday squad for the final match against Tottenham even though he had never played a minute for the senior side before that.

In order to get first team football, he was sent out on loan to Swansea City in January. It was a great move for him as he would go on to score ten goals for the Swans and leading their surprisingly successful charge for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. In the end they fell in the semi-finals to Brentford as they lost 3-2 on aggregate to the Bees. Following the end of the season for Swansea, Brewster returned to Liverpool.

But while there is interest from Sheffield United, Cooper is keen to bring Brewster back to the club.

Cooper said: “It goes without saying we’d really like to keep Rhian,”

“I know he is happy, he enjoys the way work and the way we play. He definitely thrives off the belief we give him.

“If Liverpool decide to put him out on loan again, we would like to think we will be more than in the mix to get him.”

Should Brewster return to Swansea?