Derby County are planning to make a move for Burnley’s Joe Hart according to a report from Football Insider.

The last few years have been nothing short of a complete disaster for Hart. He was once seen as one of the best goalkeepers in the country, if not the world. He was a Premier League champion with Manchester City and he was undisputable as the England number one. However his career has nosedived since Pep Guardiola decided to drop him in favour of a goalkeeper could play a sweeper keeper role. He showed poor form in loan spells to Torino and West Ham United before landing at Burnley where he ended up being the reserve behind Nick Pope.

Hart is now going to be a free agent this summer as he looks to rebuild his career. He might be going to the East Midlands to do so as Derby are said to be interested in signing him. The number one at the Rams was Ben Hamer but his loan spell with the club has now ended and he has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town. Phillip Cocu is now looking for his replacement and Hart could be the ideal man for them.

What will help Derby in the chase for Hart are the people they already have at the club. Wayne Rooney, who played alongside Hart for England, is said to be a good friend of the goalkeeper and has recommended moving for him. Derby also have Shay Given as their goalkeeping coach, the man Hart ousted to be the City number one many years ago. This might lead to the former England international heading to Pride Park.

Would Joe Hart be a good signing for Derby County?