One of the very clear aspects that allowed Leeds United to dominate their Sky Bet Championship opponents was their tireless pressing and run-til-you-drop attitude. At the centre of this was the midfield engine room of Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich. Now the West Yorkshire side are said to be weighing up a move for Levante midfielder Jose Campaña according to Spanish source El Desmarque.

Campaña has been at current side Levante since mid-August 2016 after signing from Sampdoria for a fee of just £450,000. Before that, the 27-year-old was at Crystal Palace for one season, a season where he failed to settle and spent time on loan at FC Nuremburg.

He signed a contract extension in April last year and his current deal with the La Liga side runs out at the end of June 2023. Since he arrived at the club, Campaña has gone on to make 157 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 25 assists. 37 of those appearances, 2 of those goals and 7 of those assists have come this season in La Liga.

El Desmarque state that previous interest in the £18m rated midfielder is now frozen before going on to add that there are four Premier League sides interested in acquiring his services.

Whilst Spanish clubs have probed with their interest it is the quartet of “Arsenal, Everton, Aston Villa and recently promoted Leeds” where the strongest sentiment is said to rest.

Leeds United will need players to add to their squad in order to be competitive in the Premier League. Jose Campaña could very well be one of those being considered as a player who could slot into the Whites engine room.

Should Leeds United be focusing on the midfield for new players?