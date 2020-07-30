It’s fair to say that the Sky Bet Championship has got far more expensive over the last few years.

While the Coronavirus may put a halt to it, more and more teams are spending a ridiculous amount of money so they can try and get to the promised land of the Premier League. It wasn’t so long ago that eyebrows were raised if a Championship team were planning to spend a seven-figure sum on a player. Now it is the norm and grabbing a player for £500K is seen as a bargain.

So which players in the Championship would cost you the most? Using market values from Transfer Markt, we have crafted a first eleven from who they believe to be the most expensive players in the Championship. Will the players be in promoted sides or will some of the more disappointing sides have some assets in their side? Let’s find out!

For the sake of this eleven, we are playing a 4-3-3 and are only counting players contracted to Championship sides, not loans.