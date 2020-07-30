Leeds United have already confirmed two signings for next season in Helder Costa and Illan Meslier and they are linked with many more. However, the Daily Mail’s David Kent says that the Whites are readying to make a late move to snatch former Reading forward Danny Loader from the grasp of Portuguese giants Porto.

England youth star Loader left Reading at the end of last season and is currently without a club. However, he is deep in conversations with Porto as the Liga NOS side look to bring the talented youngster to Portuguese football on a free transfer.

Loader had been at Berkshire side Reading since 2011, joining them from Wycombe Wanderers youth set-up as an 11-year-old. His time at Reading saw him break into the first-team set-up at the Madejski Stadium, going on to make 35 appearances (2 goals/1 assist).

He was potent in the youth set-up at Reading, scoring 19 goals in 38 appearances for the Under-23s and 10 in 18 for the Under-18s. This potential will have been noted by interested sides as will his goalscoring for the England youth sides.

Writing for the Mail Online portal, reporter Kent says that “Leeds are making a last-ditch move” that is being done to snatch Loader away from not only Porto but also Crystal Palace. He continues by saying that “Victor Orta has personally targeted” Loader and that he has him down as “a key signing”

Leeds are hoping to scupper both Crystal Palace and Porto’s plan to land Loader, the latter said to be willing to offer the youngster a three-year deal worth close to £1m-per-year or around £19,200-per-week.

Should Leeds United really be bothering with youngsters like Danny Loader?