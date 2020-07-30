Callum McFadzean has left Plymouth Argyle, as announced by their official club website.

The wing back is leaving the Pilgrims as a free agent after his deal with Ryan Lowe’s side expired.

McFadzean, who is 26 years old, joined Plymouth last summer on a free transfer from Bury and helped them gain promotion from League Two this past term.

Losing McFadzean is a blow to Plymouth, especially after already losing last season’s Player of the Year Antoni Sarcevic to Bolton Wanderers.

Their website reads: “Having become a father for the first time during the off-season, ‘Fadz’ has made the decision to remain closer to home, and the club wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.”

McFadzean started out at Sheffield United and made 23 appearances for the Blades’ first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells at Chesterfield, Burton Albion and Stevenage before leaving Bramall Lane for permanent stints at Kilmarnock, Alfreton Town and Guiseley.

Bury handed him a chance back in the Football League in 2018 and he moved on to Plymouth after a year at Gigg Lane. He made 30 appearances for Lowe’s side last season and was a popular figure for them.

It will be interesting to see where McFazdean ends up this summer with northern sides likely to be on alert with him looking to return closer to home now.

Plymouth will now have to find a replacement for him as they gear up for League One.

