Swindon Town will be looking forward to their return to League One next season.

The Robins won League Two title on the points-per-game system and have secured their place in the third tier after three years in the bottom tier of the Football League.

Richie Wellens has done an impressive job since taking over at the County Ground and will be looking to prove some people wrong next term as the last time he managed in League One he was relegated with Oldham Athletic.

Swindon have suffered a couple of blows in the transfer market since their promotion, having lost last season’s top scorer Eoin Doyle to Bolton Wanderers and missing out on signing Jerry Yates to Rotherham United.

Nevertheless, they have brought in winger Diallang Jaiyesimi after he spent the last campaign on loan from Norwich City.

