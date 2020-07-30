Speaking to The News, Havant and Waterlooville boss Paul Doswell has revealed Portsmouth opted against signing striker Jonah Ayunga, who has now completed a move to Bristol Rovers.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, it was said that Bristol Rovers were closing in on a deal to sign Havant and Waterlooville striker Jonah Ayunga.

Now, the Gas have confirmed the capture of Ayunga, bringing him to the Memorial Stadium on a two-year deal after a prolific campaign.

However, Ayuna could have made a move to a different League One club. Portsmouth had spoken with Havant and Waterlooville about the possibility of a move for Ayunga, only for Pompey to opt against a move.

Speaking to The News, Havant and Waterlooville boss Paul Doswell confirmed talks had taken place, only for Portsmouth to opt against a deal as they are keen to bring in a more experienced option. He said:

“I get on really well with Kenny Jackett and we’ve had many conversations about Jonah. We get on great with Mark Catlin as well and he was aware of Jonah.

“I think at that point they wanted to go with a bit more experience upfront, especially if they were going to go into the Championship – which was a possibility at that point.

“They felt that Jonah would not have been quite ready at that point.”

