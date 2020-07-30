Gillingham have invited Mark Byrne back for their pre-season training, as detailed in a report by Kent Online.

The midfielder was released by the Gills at the end of the last campaign but will be given a chance to come back if he wants to.

The Gills are gearing up for another season in League One and are apparently closing in on their first signing of the summer.

Byrne, who is 31 years old, has been with Gillingham since 2016 and has been a regular for them since then. He played 23 times for Evans’ men last term in all competitions.

He started his career at Nottingham Forest and went onto make three appearances for the Reds as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Burton Albion, Rushden and Diamonds and Barnet.

Barnet snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2011 after he was released by Forest and he stayed with the Bees for three years.

The Irishman then had a two-year stint in League Two at Newport County before rocking up at Gillingham four years ago.

Byrne offers the Gills more options, experience and depth to their squad and although he has technically been released by the club, he may still have a future there.

Gillingham finished 10th this past term and will be looking to build on that next time around. It will be interesting to see if Byrne does train with them this summer and whether they offer him a new deal.

Should Gillingham re-sign Byrne?