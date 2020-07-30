Middlesbrough have joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Portsmouth’s Alex Bass according to a report from The News.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper came through the Portsmouth academy and was finally able to break into their first team this season. He has been out on loan to teams such as Salisbury City and Torquay United but started the season on the bench at Portsmouth. During the year though he was able to oust Craig MacGillivray as the Pompey number one and has been there since New Years Day.

He has been attracting plenty of attention recently though. Earlier in the month there were reports that Crystal Palace were looking to sign Bass. Plenty of great young players have done great things at Selhurst Park and it could potentially be a great place for Bass to become a star player. But now another team is looking like they might make a move to sign the goalkeeper this summer.

Middlesbrough, recently boosted by the news Neil Warnock would be their permanent head coach, are the latest team to be interested in signing Bass. They sold their number one goalkeeper Darren Randolph in the January transfer window it appears that Warnock wants someone else in between the sticks ahead of the new season. Bass may be the ideal signing as well. Instead of a veteran who would only give Middlesbrough a few years, Bass could be their number one for many years to come. He could also be sold on for a big profit if his form is impressive over the next few years.

