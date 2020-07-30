Hull City and Sunderland are interested in out of contract Fleetwood Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old is available after turning down a new offer by Joey Barton’s side and is weighing up his next move.

Dempsey, who is from Whitehaven, has spent the past four seasons with Fleetwood in League One but is after a new challenge now.

Hull will be playing third tier football for the first time in 15 years in the next campaign and will be in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad.

Dempsey would add more options and League One know-how into their ranks but the Tigers will have to battle with Sunderland for his signature.

The Black Cats are also aiming for promotion next year and are gearing up for a busy summer under Phil Parkinson.

Dempsey started his career at Carlisle United and went onto make 51 appearances for their first-team as a youngster, chipping in with 11 goals.

The midfielder was then snapped up by Championship side Huddersfield Town in 2015 but struggled to make an impact with the Terriers. They loaned him out to Fleetwood in his second season and the North West side made his move there permanent in May 2017.

Dempsey has since been a regular for the Cod Army, as well as spending time out on loan at Peterborough United in the second-half of the 2018/19 season.

He could now be on his way to either Hull or Sunderland.

