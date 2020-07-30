According to Wayne Veysey of the Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough are competing with Rangers for Wigan Athletic midfielder Josh Windass.

Windass spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring three goals in nine games, and had a successful two-year spell at Rangers between 2016 and 2018, and both clubs are looking for a reunion with the Wigan attacker.

But Middlesbrough have also entered the race to sign the 26-year old, who are looking for a complete rebuild of their squad under new manager Neil Warnock.

Following Wigan’s relegation to League One and subsequent administration, the Latics are looking to offload some of their highest earners and players who would presumably generate the most money through transfer sales.

The former-Accrington Stanley youngster has connections to each of the three sides interested in acquiring his services. He has spent time at both Sheffield Wednesday and Rangers previously, and his father Dean Windass spent two years in the North-East with Middlesbrough between 2001 and 2003.

Rangers are reportedly in pole position to sign Windass at present and are actively looking for a forward this window given the injury to talisman Jermaine Defoe and the expected sale of striker Alfredo Morelos.

However, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough are still monitoring the Englishman’s situation.

Windass is incredibly versatile and has been used in a variety of positions in his relatively short career so far. He can play out wide, as a number 10 and as a striker, and has been effective when utilised in each.