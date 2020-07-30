QPR have made a contract offer for Nottingham Forest’s Ben Watson according to a report from The Athletic.

Forest are still recovering from a disastrous end to the season. For the majority of the last part of the season, it seemed like the East Midlands side would comfortably finish in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places. However on the final day of the season, their big loss combined with Swansea City’s big win saw them swap places in the most unlikely of circumstances and Forest would not be in the end of season lottery.

They are now picking up the pieces and getting their team ready for the new season which will start in September. One of the things they are keen to do is keep Watson. The 35-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Forest this season and while he is nearing the end of his career, is still seen as a top player for them.

But Watson is out of contract this summer and could leave the club on a free. He may be tempted by one of the offers available as well. This report states that QPR have made a contract offer to Watson as they look to tempt him back to London. While the R’s aren’t likely to be challenging for the play-offs net season barring a huge improvement, Watson may enjoy a return to living in London. He was raised in Camberwell in London and came through the Crystal Palace academy, so a return near home may be on the cards.

