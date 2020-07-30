According to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson is wanted by Coventry City, after rejecting a new deal at Portman Road.

Coventry City are preparing for life in the Championship. Mark Robins’ side will be looking to build on last season’s promotion and now, it has been claimed a new striker is on the Sky Blues’ shopping list.

As per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson is on Coventry’s radar after rejecting a new deal with the Tractor Boys.

Jackson’s current deal with Ipswich Town runs out next summer and the club have been making efforts to try and tie him down to a new contract. However, their efforts have been unsuccessful so far. Jackson’s situation is said to have alerted Coventry City, with the report saying Championship clubs have taken notice of the striker.

Jackson, 26, scored 11 goals and laid on seven assists in 32 League One games last season. The former Swindon Town and Barnsley striker was Ipswich’s joint-top scorer across all competitions, with James Norwood also scoring 11 goals.

Jackson enjoyed a successful spell with Accrington Stanley prior to his move to Portman Road. He netted 15 and laid on an impressive 16 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, ultimately earning him his move to Ipswich.

However, with contract talks failing to come to anything as of yet and Coventry City lurking, Jackson could be on his way out of Ipswich after tow years.

Coventry City fans, would you like to see Jackson join the club this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Ipswich Town news, one of the club’s former players has found himself a new team after leaving a League Two side – find out more about that here.

Would you welcome a summer move for Jackson?