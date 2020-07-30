Northampton Town have offered Vadaine Oliver a ‘good’ deal, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo.

The Cobblers are hoping to keep the striker but face competition from elsewhere for his signature with his contract having expired.

Oliver, who is 28 years old, joined Keith Curle’s side last summer and helped them gain promotion to League One this past season. He chipped in with eight goals in all competitions last term.

The Cobblers’ chairman Kelvin Thomas has said, as per the Northampton Chronicle and Echo: “Vadaine has been offered a contract that we think is reasonable, and we think is a good deal for him. He did very well for us last season, and it is up to him to look around and see what is available, and we understand that.”

“But we are also looking at other targets as well in that sort of position, and it is a little bit of a waiting game on both sides and we’ll see what we can do.”

Oliver is an experienced striker and would be a decent option for Northampton to have in the third tier in the next campaign.

The 6ft 2inc forward has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career and offers Curle’s men another dimension in attack.

Prior to his move to Northampton, he had spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln City, Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield Town, York City, Notts County and Morcecambe.

The Cobblers will be eagerly awaiting his response to their offer.

Will Oliver stay at Northampton?