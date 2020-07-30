According to a report from Football Insider, Blackburn Rovers are poised to sign free agent defender Christian Maghoma, formerly of Spurs.

Former Spurs defender Christian Maghoma is a free agent after departing Polish club Arka Gdynia. The 22-year-old left the Polish side upon the expiry of his contract and now, it has emerged that Maghoma is nearing a return to England.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a new centre-back after loan man Tosin Adarabioyo’s temporary stint at Ewood Park came to an end. With Adarabioyo back at Manchester City, it has been reported that Maghoma is set to link up with Rovers this summer.

Tony Mowbray’s side are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Maghoma for nothing this summer, given that he is a free agent. A return to England with Blackburn would see him bring an end to his two years out of the English game.

He joined Arka Gdynia in Poland in the summer of 2018. In his two years with the club, Maghoma played in 39 games across all competitions, providing one assists in the process.

While with Spurs, Maghoma never made a senior appearance for the club. However, he spent time out on loan with Yeovil Town and notched up 57 appearances for Spurs’ Under-23s, scoring three times and laying on one assist.

Standing at 6ft 5in, Maghoma is a physical presence at the back and at only 22, still has plenty of developing to do. Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to tie up a deal soon to fill a gap in their defensive ranks ahead of next season.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you be happy with the signing of Maghoma? Let us know what you think about the proposed deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you be happy with the signing of Maghoma?