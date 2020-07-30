QPR should pursue a deal for former Luton Town and Leeds United loan man Izzy Brown, with the Chelsea man linked with a move to the Championship side – as covered here on The72.

Chelsea academy graduate Izzy Brown has just finished another season out on loan in the Championship. The playmaker spent the campaign on loan with Luton Town and has returned to his parent club upon the end of the season.

Now, it has been reported that Brown is attracting fresh Championship interest. According to West London Sport, QPR are eyeing a deal to bring Brown to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer.

The report eludes to mention whether or not QPR would be pursuing a permanent or loan move for Brown.

The 23-year-old has a year remaining on his contract with Chelsea and having failed to make an impact with the Stamford Bridge club, it would be interesting to see if Brown makes a permanent move away this summer.

QPR could be in the market for a new playmaker this summer. Star man Eberechi Eze is attracting an increasing amount of Premier League interest, with West Ham one of the latest linked – as covered here on The72.

Brown played in 28 games across all competitions for Luton Town in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring one goal and laying on eight assists. He struggled with injury problems at times but impressed for the Hatters when involved.

Brown has gathered a good amount of experience over the course of his career, spending time out on loan with Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United and most recently, Luton.

So, should QPR make a summer move for Brown? With the attacking playmaker role a position the R’s will almost definitely be looking to fill, Brown would be a good addition. Brown’s time on loan with Luton shows he would be ready to come into Eze’s place, proving to be one of the most creative forces in a struggling side.

Brown can feature out wide on either wing as well as in attacking midfield as well, providing another option for Mark Warburton if needs be.

Injury problems have hampered Brown’s career but if he could stay fit, a summer deal for the Chelsea man would prove to be a worthwhile bit of business for QPR.

QPR fans, would you like to see Brown join your club this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other QPR news, Rangers’ former club captain is attracting interest from two Championship sides – find out more about that here.

Would you welcome a move for Brown?