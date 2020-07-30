Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing former Luton Town loanee Izzy Brown according to West London Sport.

Brown is currently back with parent club Chelsea but with him seemingly not in the picture in terms of the first-team plans of Frank Lampard, his future could lie elsewhere.

The 23-year-old came through the West Bromwich Albion academy ranks but then made the move to Stamford Bridge and his career has come to somewhat of a standstill in recent times.

Brown is a versatile player and is capable of playing out wide, as a number ten or upfront in a more attacking role.

Brown has enjoyed a number of loan spells since his move to Chelsea in 2013 at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

The midfielder’s career has been halted due to a series of frustrating injuries and he will surely be looking for a move to kickstart his comeback once again.

QPR could be set to lose attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze as well as winger Bright Osayi-Samuel and could use the money they receive to fund a move for Brown.

Brown is still young and Chelsea having captured him at such a young age highlights the potential for development he has for the future.

With just one year left on his current contract at Chelsea it is unlikely it would take a huge offer for the Blues to consider selling him to Rangers.

Would Izzy Brown be a good signing for QPR?