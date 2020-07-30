According to a report from Football Insider, former QPR skipper Grant Hall is “in talks” with Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

Earlier this summer, QPR confirmed that club captain Grant Hall would not be extending his stay with the club, bringing an end to his time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Now, with the summer window open and the Championship season over, Hall has been linked with two-second tier sides. As per a report from Football Insider, Middlesbrough and Swansea City are both interested in signing Hall, with talks rumoured to be underway.

Talks are said to have taken place between the two sides and Hall’s representatives over a possible deal that could see him stay in the Championship after his QPR departure.

Hall brought an end to his five years with QPR, opting against extending his stay with the club. The 28-year-old played in 130 games for QPR, scoring six goals and laying on one assist in the process.

The centre-back signed for the club back in August 2015 from Premier League side Spurs. Hall played in 30 Championship games this season, taking up the captain’s armband under Mark Warburton.

Formerly of Spurs, Hall spent time out on loan with Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool before leaving for QPR.

Now, with Swansea City and Middlesbrough hoping to strike a deal, it will be interesting to see who Hall ends up joining this summer.

Swansea and QPR fans, would you welcome a summer move for Hall this summer?

