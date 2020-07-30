Bournemouth have accepted a bid of around £41million from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake according to Sky Sports News.

The 25-year-old has been one of the Cherries’ star performers during their Premier League tenure and there had already been reports that he would leave this summer and these were all but confirmed following their relegation to the Championship.

The Dutch central defender joined from Chelsea for £20million and has been a solid influence in their back-line despite their struggles this campaign.

Ake had played 29 times in the Premier League last season and Guardiola had already hinted that he was interested in a move for the defender.

Manchester City have been looking for a new centre-back ever since the departure of Vincent Kompany. Aymeric Laporte has struggled with injuries and has been their best defender when fit – an influence they have missed throughout the course of this campaign.

Guardiola has other options in the position with the likes of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones but both have failed to deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis.

There is no doubt that Ake is far too good a player to be playing in the Championship but should the move go through, it remains to be seen as to whether he will be a good fit for the Premier League runners-up.

City seem to have been missing a leader at centre-back and Ake hasn’t shown leadership qualities whilst a Bournemouth despite the obvious defensive knowledge he possesses.

This is certainly a statement of intent from City as they look to close the gap on title winners Liverpool ahead of the new season.

Would Nathan Ake be a good signing for Manchester City?