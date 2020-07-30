West Bromwich Albion are lining up a summer move for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins according to The Daily Mail.

It is believed that Slaven Bilic is a keen admirer of the striker and wants to bring him to the club to provide competition for Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore.

The former Exeter City striker has scored 26 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions for the Bees this term and is believed to have an £18million release clause in his contract.

There are rumoured to be other interested clubs with Southampton and Everton also keen on Watkins.

A deal would most likely depend on whether or not Brentford win promotion to the top-flight. On Wednesday evening they beat Swansea 3-2 on aggregate to book their place in the play-off final where they will play either Fulham or Cardiff City.

Should the Bees win promotion it would be difficult to see Watkins moving on unless they are offered a huge amount of money which they would be unable to turn down.

There is also the question that if Watkins were to be sold upon their promotion to the top-flight, surely they would be hesitant to sell to a club who are likely to be rivals for relegation next season.

Watkins appears settled at Griffin Park and would also be keen to continue with Brentford – as long as they reach the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s side pushed West Brom all the way in the automatic promotion race but ultimately missed out on the final day of the season.

There is little doubt that the signing of Watkins for the Baggies would be an almighty coup but considering the price and competition for his signature, it does appear an unlikely transfer at this stage.

Would Ollie Watkins be a good signing for West Brom?