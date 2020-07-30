Leeds United, after a centenary season to be remembered, fulfilled CEO Angus Kinnear’s battle cry that they ‘weren’t dicking around with the playoffs’ this season just gone. After 16 years, the Whites returned to the place where they belonged – the Premier League.

Since then, they have announced the signings of Helder Costa and Illan Meslier with other deals said to be in the offing for Jack Harrison and youngster Mateusz Bogusz. As is usually the case, the Whites have been linked with many players. One of these is KAA Gent’s exciting young Canadian attacking midfield-cum-forward Jonathan David who was linked by Belgian publication Voetbal Krant.

According to Voetbal Krant, Gent chairman Ivan De Witte said that Leeds United were amongst teams that had “better proposals” after contact with interested side Lille ended. However, news yesterday evening, relayed by Le Sport 10, fans the flames in what could be the Whites losing out to renewed Lille interest.

Le 10 Sport said that Lille were giving it their all as they tried to get a deal for the exciting David over the line. They stated that the Ligue 1 side were “trying a big step forward” as they looked at “a final death blow” that would see the €30m/£27.3m rated youngster head for French rather than English football.

The interest in a player like David is obvious, it’s what he brings to the table. In 40 games last season for the Belgian side Gent, David had 23 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. An astonishing 18 of these goals and 8 of these assists came in the league – a further 5 goals and 2 assists coming in the Europa League competition.

With Lille making definite steps towards landing David, it could be that Leeds United will have to look elsewhere and turn to names such as Thiago Almada who has elements of a similar role.

Should Leeds United pursue Jonathan David or turn elsewhere?