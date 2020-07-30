Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has claimed that the two best teams in the Championship have won promotion to the Premier League as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds won the Championship title by ten points with West Brom joining them in second spot thanks to their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers and Brentford’s 2-1 defeat to Barnsley on the final day of the season.

Despite Brentford pushing the Baggies all the way in the promotion push, Prutton believes that Slaven Bilic’s men are fully deserving of their top-flight status.

“As much as we looked at the games and the different runs of form when they kind of faltered at the same time, I don’t think you can come away from Leeds United and West Brom being the best two teams on their day.”

“We know how good Brentford are and that late surge almost got them automatic. But at West Brom you have got Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana, Kamil Grosicki, the strikeforce that they have got and the defensive solidity that they have shown.”

“It would take a hard heart and a cynic to begrudge them a place back in the Premier League because of how brilliant they have been at times and I think it’s testament to how good Leeds have been that they have had a team that good behind them pushing them all the way and that’s spurred them on.”

MONUMENTAL

Prutton went on to salute the effort by Leeds United and hailed their achievements this season. “There’ll always be a presumption that Leeds should have gone up anyway as they should have gone up last season.”

“But that really does discount what an absolutely monumental achievement it has been and it’s just really good to see.”

Prutton is spot on with his verdict. Despite Brentford’s surge in form since the season restarted they suffered a poor start to the season and consistently few can deny that West Brom and Leeds have been the two best teams in the division.

