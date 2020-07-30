Bolton Wanderers, Salford City and Mansfield Town aren’t messing about in the transfer window so far this summer.

The trio are teams to watch out for next season and they all gear up for a promotion push.

Bolton are hoping for an immediate return to the third tier and have brought in Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic, both of who won promotion to League One last season for Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

The new Trotters boss Ian Evatt has also swooped to sign free agents George Taft, Brandon Comley and his ex-Barrow player Tom White on loan from Blackburn Rovers. The North West side are expecting some more deals over the coming weeks and are looking strong.

Salford, on the other hand, have done some cracking deals themselves and will be hoping to be up there next term. Their capture of Rochdale legend Ian Henderson has raised eyebrows as he managed an impressive 126 goals in seven years at Spotland.

In addition, the Ammies have signed former Championship duo Tom Clarke and Jason Lowe, both of who you could argue should not be playing in the fourth tier. They have also added Jordan Turnbull and Ash Hunter to their ranks.

Mansfield will sport a new-look side in the next campaign having signed seven players so far this summer. The likes of Marek Stech, Rollin Menayese, Ollie Clarke and Jordan Bowery have all dropped down from higher divisions to join the Stags.

They have also signed Jamie Reid, who scored 21 goals for Torquay United last term, and most recently Cambridge United favourite George Maris.

The race for promotion from League Two has all the ingredients to be an intriguing one next year, with Bolton, Salford and Mansfield looking very strong at the moment.

You’d expect the likes of Exeter City, Colchester United and Port Vale to be up there again, whilst Forest Green Rovers are also having a bit of a reshuffle and could surprise a few.

Who do you fancy to go up out? Let us know in the poll below.

Who will go up from League Two?