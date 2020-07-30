Charlton Athletic will ‘struggle’ to fund a permanent move for Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady this summer, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

The Addicks have been relegated to League One and their finances will be further restricted.

McGeady, who is 34 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at the Valley. His future at Sunderland is up in the air this summer and he will have to weigh up his options.

He was told he was free to leave Phil Parkinson’s side in the January transfer window and subsequently left for the Addicks.

McGeady joined Sunderland in July 2017 from Preston North End and couldn’t prevent them from slipping into the third tier during his first campaign. He impressed for the Black Cats in his second season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions but has since fallen out of favour.

He has previously also played for the likes of Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton and Sheffield Wednesday.

It will be a summer of transition for Charlton and relegation is a tough pill to swallow after a long season battling in the lower end of the Championship. Lee Bowyer’s side are in need of some reinforcements but may not be able to bring McGeady back to the club for a full campaign.

The Addicks will face a battle to keep hold of some of their key players. They have rejected a bid of around £400,000 for young midfielder Alfie Doughty from Luton Town, as covered by The72.

