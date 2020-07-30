According to reports from various sources, as soon as the season ended, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani was on his travels and said to be involved in meetings regarding transfers. Then, from Italian source Tuttomercatoweb (TMW) came news that he had met Bruno Carvalho Santos, the agent of Portuguese starlet Florentino Luis who plays for Benfica.

Putting all that together would involve insight and access to Radrizzani’s travel diary. In essence, it would be a case of 2+2=5 thinking with gaps filled with guesswork. However, TMW did say that the meeting between Leeds and Santos was “to be seen with what formula” might be applied to a deal for the exciting Luis.

This suggests that Leeds might have been touching base with agent Santos on the kinds of financial package that his charge might expect upon any deal with the Whites being agreed or what offer might need making to Benfica. Portuguese source Mais Futebol expand on the latter in an article written by David Marques.

Leeds United have been tracking Florentino Luis since February and have engaged in a series of remote meetings, according to TMW. The meeting with his agent, Bruno Carvalho Santos, was an extension of this and TMW said that is was “to understand the action plan” that would be needed to land the exciting youngster and bring him to the Premier League.

Mais Futebol say that Leeds United are wanting to take Florentino Luis on a deal which sees him initially move to Elland Road on a season-long loan with the Whites retaining an option to purchase.

What with Radrizzani away on a meeting about transfers, and with news coming through that he’s met a player agent and now that there’s some structure proposed as to Leeds’ interest suddenly 2+2=5 isn’t looking that ridiculous.

Would Marcelo Bielsa make Florentino Luis a bigger star?