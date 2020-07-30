Sunderland have made an offer for recently released Millwall forward Aiden O’Brien, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats are optimistic of bringing the Irishman to the Stadium of Light.

O’Brien, who is 26 years old, has spent his whole career to date at Millwall and made 226 appearances for the Lions in all competitions, chipping in with 44 goals.

The forward also had loan spells away at Staines Town, Hayes and Yeading United, Crawley Town, Aldershot Town and Torquay United in his early career at the Den.

O’Brien is now weighing up his options as a free agent and is a decent option for Sunderland who need attacking reinforcements.

He helped Millwall gain promotion from League One in 2017 and then since establish themselves as a Championship side. He will be looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

Sunderland will have to see off interest from elsewhere to land his signature over the coming weeks. He is believed to be open to the idea of moving to a club abroad and it will be interesting to see if any Championship clubs are in for him as well.

Next season will be the Black Cats’ third consecutive season in League One and they need to ensure they get their recruitment right. O’Brien has experience of promotion before and would be a cracking free transfer signing for the North East side.

In other Sunderland news, they have been linked with their former striker Danny Graham, as covered by The72.



Will O'Brien go to Sunderland?