According to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is believed to be making the club’s pursuit of Burnley defender Ben Gibson a priority.

Gibson came through the illustrious Middlesbrough academy and went on to make over 200 appearances in eight years at his boyhood club. He then secured a big money move to Premier League side Burnley, however, it hasn’t been plain sailing since.

He signed for the Clarets in 2018 for a joint club record fee of £15 million, but he has only made one solitary Premier League appearance, a game in which he scored in the 5-1 home defeat to Everton in December 2018.

Gibson looks to have played his last game for the club and has been training with Middlesbrough since January 2020. It is reported Boro are looking into different options, but see their former-defender as a priority this summer transfer window.

Burnley know that they will most likely need to cut their losses on the player, with the likelihood of making back their £15 million fee paid to Middlesbrough extremely unlikely.

Neil Warnock’s side could potentially arrange a loan deal with a view to buy or even facilitate a swap deal involving current academy graduate Dael Fry, who Burnley have been interested in across several seasons now.

Both Watford and an unnamed MLS franchise have also been keen on Gibson, although the report from The Northern Echo suggests the Hornets and the American side are unlikely to renew their interest in the 27-year old.

