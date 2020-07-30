According to Sky Sports (Live Blog – 29th July 2020 at 2:29 pm), both Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough have placed bids for Northampton Town defender Charlie Goode.

The blog entry states that the Championship duo have bid ‘just under £500,000’ for Goode, but this falls short of Northampton’s valuation of the player.

Brentford are also said to be monitoring the central defender’s situation too, although QPR and Middlesbrough look to be in the driving seat.

Goode would like to make the step up to the Championship and challenge himself in the second tier. He managed to captain his Northampton side to League One through the Play-Offs this season, and his form has made him a man in demand.

The 24-year old only signed for the Cobblers last summer from Scunthorpe United, where he had spent the previous four years. Before then he had spent his whole career in non-league with the likes of Harefield United, Hadley, AFC Hayes, and Hendon.

Middlesbrough are desperate to sign a central defender this summer, given Dani Ayala, Ryan Shotton, and George Friend have all left the club after each of their contracts came to an end this month. This would leave just Dael Fry as a natural first-team centre back at new manager Neil Warnock’s disposal.

However, although QPR have more options in the centre of their defence, and more competition at the back, they are still looking to bolster their backline this summer window, and identified Goode as a perfect addition to the squad.