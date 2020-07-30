Leeds United have been linked with exciting Benfica starlet Florentino Luis over recent days. He’s an up-and-coming jewel of Portuguese football. Now Portuguese source Mais Futebol has added a little colour by reporting on the type of deal that Leeds United are wanting.

20-year-old, exciting starlet Florentino has been at Benfica since 2010, joining the Portuguese side as an 11-year-old. He’s fought his way up through the age levels at the club, making the step to the first-team at the start of February 2019.

He’s since made 32 appearances for Benfica, including in this total seven games in the Champions League competition. These outings with Benfica’s first-team outfit, 21 in the Liga NOS, add to the 69 appearances with Benfica’s second-string side.

Italian source Tuttomercatoweb (TMW) reported a meeting between Leeds and Florentino’s agent, something written about here in more depth by The72. TMW said that “Leeds is proceeding with a plan” and that the meeting with Florentino’s agent Bruno Carvalho Santos was to thrash out the particulars of a proposal.

Those plans and proposals say Mais Futebol, are “real” and that Leeds United will propose to Benfica that they would take the young, defensive midfielder on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

This is an avenue that has been done by Leeds United before and this is the method which saw Helder Costa arrive at Elland Road on a permanent deal. It is a sensible avenue to explore and it seems, according to Mais Futebol, that it will be an avenue that the Whites will use again to land Florentino Luis.

