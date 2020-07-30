Bolton Wanderers will be looking ahead to life in League Two next season.

It is a whole world away from what their fans were used to during their Premier League days but they will be hopeful their side give them something to cheer about next term.

Bolton will face up against the likes of Barrow and Macclesfield Town at the University of Bolton Stadium next term.

They were relegated from League One in this past campaign, making it back-to-back demotions from the Championship in the process.

It has been a really tough past few years for the North-West side but their fans will have some new grounds to go to next year and they will be more likely to win some more games.

They have signed the likes of Eoin Doyle, Antoni Sarcevic, George Taft and Brandon Comley so far this summer.

Have a go at our Bolton quiz. Can you name all 8 players?



