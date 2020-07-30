James Bree impressed on loan at Luton Town from Aston Villa this past season.

The full-back made 42 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions and helped them secure their Championship status for another year.

Bree, who is 22 years old, has enjoyed playing regular football in the second tier and needed to leave Aston Villa for more opportunities. He is way down the pecking order at Villa in the Premier League so could he leave permanently over the coming months for the sake of his career?

The full-back has another year left on his contract with Dean Smith’s side but Villa could potentially be tempted to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Bree signed for them in January 2017 from Barnsley but has only made 28 appearances since his move there. He was shipped out on loan to Ipswich Town for the second-half of the 2018/19 season as Villa were promoted to the top flight.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Oakwell and had burst onto the scene as a teenager there.

Bree is no longer seen as a youngster and his pathway into the Aston Villa first-team is blocked by an abundance of Premier League defenders, meaning a permanent switch away might be on the cards.

He and Luton seem a good fit and he was one of the first names on the teamsheet at Kenilworth Road last term. As Nathan Jones looks to strengthen his squad this summer there is no reason why he shouldn’t look into signing him permanently.

In other Luton news, they have had a bid rejected by Charlton Athletic for midfielder Alfie Doughty, as covered by The72.

