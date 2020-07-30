West Ham United want to sign QPR left-back Ryan Manning, according to a report by the Daily Telegraph.

The Hammers are in the hunt for some defensive options this summer and have set their sights on the Hoops’ man.

Manning, who is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, was transformed into a left-back by Hoops’ boss Mark Warburton in the last campaign having traditionally been a midfielder. He impressed in his 34 appearances in all competitions last term and could now be rewarded with a move to the Premier League.

He started his career in Ireland with spells as a youngster at Mervue United and Galway United before he moved to England to join the R’s in January 2015.

Manning had to wait until December the following year before making his senior debut in a Championship fixture against Wolves. He has since made 85 appearances for the London side.

He was shipped out on loan to Rotherham United for the first half of the 2018/19 season and scored four goals in 18 games for the Millers before returning to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the January.

Manning’s contract at QPR expires next summer, although Warburton’s men do hold an option to extend it by a year. Could he be on his way to the top flight this summer?

West Ham swopped into the Championship to land Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in January and that was a cracking piece of business so they may see the second tier as their ideal market place at the moment.

Will QPR keep Manning?