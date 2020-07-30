West Bromwich Albion are set to bid around £6.3million for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida according to Fanatik.

Vida is believed to be high on the transfer list of targets for Slaven Bilic this summer as the Baggies look to add reinforcements to their squad ahead of the new season.

Besiktas are said to be willing to allow the defender to leave due to his high salary with the financial implications of the Coronavirus pandemic having hit all clubs hard.

The 31-year-old has a wealth of top class experience having made 79 appearances for the Croatian national team as well as over 100 appearances for Dynamo Kiev and turning out 75 times for Besiktas.

Vida has played in the Champions League further highlighting his knowledge of playing at the highest level and testing himself against opponents of the highest calibre.

Albion boss Slaven Bilic already has Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Ahmed Hegazi as his options in the central defensive positions but with question marks over the Premier League quality of Hegazi and Bartley and with Ajayi having not played in the top-flight of English football before, an experienced player like Vida could be just the addition they need.

The defender is likely to be on good wages and may test the Baggies mettle as to whether they will be able to afford him but if they could strike an agreement for a fee in the region of £6.3million then it may prove to be a shrewd signing for the Baggies ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Vida hasn’t played in England before but his understanding with compatriot Slaven Bilic may also prove to be an advantage should he make the switch to the Premier League.

