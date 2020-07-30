West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace are both interested in Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan according to Guardian journalist Ed Aarons.

The defender is valued at around £14million and is also attracting the interest of AC Milan and Monaco ahead of the summer transfer window.

The youngster burst onto the scene last year and his versatility is also an asset with him being able to be deployed at centre-back or right-back.

Simakan was given his debut in July of last year when he played for Strasbourg in the Europa League and he ended up making 25 appearances throughout the course of the last campaign.

Tottenham, Everton, Southampton, RB Leipzig, Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund have also shown an interest in him earlier this year highlighting what a real talent he is and the potential he has for the future.

West Brom will need to be sensible with their summer spending following promotion to the Premier League and whether they will be willing to spend in the region of £14million for an unknown defender with no top-flight experience remains to be seen.

They will face competition from Palace who are also keen to boost their defensive options and could also swoop for the 20-year-old.

The Baggies have Semi Ajayi, Ahmed Hegazi and Kyle Bartley but manager Slaven Bilic would ideally like to add another centre-back in time for the new season.

Simakan could be an exciting addition to the Premier League should a move go through but it will be interesting to see if either of the top-flight sides decide to pursue a move for the Frenchman.

