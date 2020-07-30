West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all set to pursue Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho according to allnigeriasoccer.com.

Iheanacho is believed to prefer a move to either West Brom or Aston Villa as it would mean he wouldn’t have to relocate from his East Midlands home.

The 26-year-old scored ten goals in 26 appearances for the Foxes last season but since his arrival at the King Power Stadium he has often found himself in the shadow of fellow frontman Jamie Vardy.

Iheanacho possesses clinical finishing and real pace but has failed to really break into the starting XI under Brendan Rogers and a loan move away could appeal to the youngster.

The former Manchester City striker has plenty of Premier League experience which would be sure to make him a real coup for one of the trio.

West Brom will be looking to add to their attacking options following their promotion to the Premier League with Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore all failing to hit the back of the net on a regular basis.

Similarly, Aston Villa are also set to be in the market for a striker with them having struggled in front of goal – one of a number of factors which almost cost them their Premier League status.

Newcastle enjoyed a more than satisfactory season under Steve Bruce but with Joelinton failing to prove he is worthy of his £40million price tag, Andy Carroll’s injury concerns and question marks hanging over whether Dwight Gayle can cut it at the top level on a regular basis, Bruce will be looking to add to the striking department.

Although Iheanacho has often found himself on the bench for Leicester, he does still figure for the Europa League side and it is far from certain as to whether Rodgers will be willing to allow him to depart.

Should Kelechi Iheanacho leave Leicester City?