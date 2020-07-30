Ebbsfleet United have confirmed on their official club website that former Ipswich Town and Manchester United man Lee Martin has signed on a free transfer.

After departing Exeter City, experienced midfielder Lee Martin has found himself a new club. The former Manchester United and Ipswich Town man has penned a deal with Ebbsfleet United.

Martin, now 33, spoke to the club’s official website about his latest move. Speaking upon the announcement, the midfielder said that he is looking forward to a new challenge after dropping down three divisions. He said:

“Dropping down two leagues is a totally new challenge for me but definitely something that I’m looking forward to. I’m still open to learning, that’s the wonderful art of football, you’re never finished learning and I’m excited to start anew and get going here.”

Now with Ebbsfleet, Martin will bring bags of Football League experience with him. The midfielder will be hoping he can help the Fleet bounce back from their relegation from the National League.

Martin, 33, had been with Exeter City since the summer of 2018. He joined on a free transfer from Gillingham and went on to score eight goals and lay on five assists in 76 appearances.

The attacking midfielder started out in Manchester United’s youth academy, gathering most of his senior experience in the early stages of his career while out on loan with the Red Devils. Martin spent time on loan with Royal Antwerp, Rangers, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest before signing for Ipswich Town in 2009.

Since then, he has played for Charlton Athletic (loan), Millwall, Northampton Town (loan), Gillingham and Exeter.

